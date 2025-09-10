Pradyot Debbarma declares himself 'owner' of key Tripura areas, sparks row

Tipra Motha supremo and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma ignited a political controversy by declaring himself the “original landowner” of Agartala, Teliamura, and Kanchanpur while addressing party supporters, MLAs, and members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on Tuesday.

Agartala is the state capital, while Teliamura and Kanchanpur are key subdivisions of Tripura. Tipra Motha currently governs the TTAADC, which encompasses nearly two-thirds of the state’s territory.

Debbarma pledged to fight for the rights of Tripura’s tribal communities, accusing mainstream parties—including Congress, CPI-M, and BJP—of failing to deliver on promises for indigenous people. “This is my commitment to my people, and I will now take this a step further. Silence is not surrender,” he asserted.

The Delhi gathering followed two months after Tipra Motha leader David Murasing staged a symbolic march to the capital to demand a separate Tipraland, carved out of the TTAADC areas.

Back in Tripura, solidarity demonstrations erupted with torch processions in Agartala and several villages, amplifying indigenous rights and demands.

Debbarma also criticised the Centre for inaction, recalling that the state Congress initially opposed the creation of TTAADC, but then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi intervened to ensure its establishment. “Today, the Union government faces the same dilemma. The Home Minister must take a firm stand like Indira Gandhi once did,” he said.

He insisted on the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord and added, “My silence does not mean fear. If you want, unleash the ED or CBI. I am happy to go to jail.”