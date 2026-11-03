Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma has declined to join the party's newly constituted Central Working Committee (CWC), despite requests from senior leaders to become part of its top organisational body.

The decision comes as the regional party moves to strengthen its organisational structure and expand its political presence across Tripura.

According to an official notification issued on November 3, the eight-member CWC comprises B.K. Hrangkhawl, Jagadish Debbarma, Brishaketu Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma, Purna Chandra Jamatia, Ratish Tripura, Paul Dangshu and Keneram Reang.

The notification also states that the presidents of the Youth TIPRA Federation (YTF) and TIPRA Women Federation (TWF), along with the Chief Executive Member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), will be included as invitee members by virtue of their positions.

Pradyot, who was invited to join the committee, politely declined the offer, the notification stated.

Despite opting out of formal membership, the party founder has assured the organisation of his continued guidance and support. He has also expressed his commitment to supporting the party's work for Tripura and its people.

His decision to remain outside the CWC comes despite his central role in founding and leading Tipra Motha.