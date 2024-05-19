The founder and former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on May 19 criticised a section of people allegedly trying to mislead indigenous youth by claiming that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will allow illegal immigrants to gain legal status in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

On Facebook, Pradyot, who is also a royal scion, stated that he had spoken to officials from the Home Ministry, who assured him that the CAA cannot and will not be implemented in any of the 6th schedule areas of Northeast India, including Tripura, as per the law.

"I have spoken to the officials at the Home Ministry and they assured me that not only in Tripura but in all the 6th schedule areas of Northeast, no CAA can or will be implemented as per law. Some people are trying to mislead our indigenous youth by saying that CAA will allow illegal immigrants to get legal status in our TTAADC areas. Who are these people and what is their agenda? I am quite sad that this propaganda by some political people is not being addressed by the state government," said Pradyot.

He added that all parties engaging in vote bank politics would eventually have to answer why a Tiprasa-majority state has turned into a state where the indigenous people have become a minority.

"Not a single person who has illegally entered our country can be given legal status in our 6th schedule areas. The government of India should clarify its position and not allow certain people to create a situation that causes panic. Kindly note, those who will call me names again, I am quoting the law passed in Parliament, which clearly states that CAA will not be applicable in all 6th schedule areas. We are not against anyone, but ultimately, this is the reason we want our land rights," he added.