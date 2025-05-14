Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma clarified his political stance during an unexpected visit to Congress Bhawan on Wednesday, emphasising his selective opposition in Tripura's political landscape.

"I have a good relationship with everyone and I have a problem with CPIM only, and neither with Congress nor with BJP, as I have so many friends here," Debbarma told reporters following his meeting with senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Debbarma's unscheduled appearance at the Congress headquarters sparked immediate speculation about potential political realignments, though he insisted the visit was non-political.

"I came here to meet Sudip Roy Barman in Congress Bhawan. Kindly don't add politics into it," he said, attempting to downplay the significance. "There was an old commitment which I solved. They sought some help, which I did... There is nothing political in it."

Further emphasising his willingness to cooperate across party lines, Debbarma added, "I helped them from the heart, not in a bad way. And if BJP also needs help, I will do it."

The TMP founder also called for unity in response to security concerns along Tripura's international border. "Now we should all be together at this point because of what has happened across the border. Tripura is a small state and we should unite first as Indians—then comes politics."