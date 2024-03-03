Tipra Motha chairman and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma today said that the signing of the Tiprasa Accord is a sign that the Tiprasa people have made their voices heard in the higest stage in New Delhi.

Addressing a large crowd today in Hathai Hotor upon returning from New Delhi post the signing of the historic accord, Debbarma said that the Tiprasa people have taken their voices to the higest stage in Delhi. He also said that the accord has become a reality as the Tiprasas fought the struggle for their rights unitedly.

"Today I feel proud that our Bukum Bara, without taking arms or resorting to violence, have taken our voices to the highest stage in Delhi. This happened because there was Thansa (unity). Had we fought as different factions such as Debbarma, Jamatia, Reang, Hrangkhawl, Darlong or others, had we fought as different factions then we would have got nothing. Today we fought as Bukum Bara," said Debbarma.

The Tipra Motha chairman further said that there have been several accords in the past but nothing came out of them. He said that to make the Tiprasa Accord a success, they have a lot of hard work to do.

"Today we have reached here. The energy is high among us. But prior to this, there was the TNV Accord. We got three seats but nothing else. Prior to this, there was the ATTF Accord, the NLFT Accord, there was also some understanding between the IPFT and BJP back then. Nothing came out of it. This is because we start celebrating after getting our objective. Yes, you can celebrate. the Home Minister has promised. But the work is not done yet. To get the work done, we need discipline, honesty, hard work and truth, and I shall take them. A baby has been born, to raise it we have to work together," said Debbarma.

Noteworthy is as per the accord, a joint working group or committee shall be formed to work out and implement the mutually agreed points in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution. In order to maintain a conducive atmosphere for implementation of the agreement, all stakeholders shall refrain from resorting to any form of agitation or protest during this period, starting from the day of signing.

In this regard, Pradyot Debbarma further said that in the newly formed committee, they need Tiprasa community members from various fields, who can come together to safeguard the future of the community.

"I want that in this negotiation, in the committee, I want Tiprasas who know about their history, who are academicians, who are teachers. We need such Tiprasas who know the law of the land. We need such Tiprasas in the committee who are lawyers, who understand our constitutional rights. We need such Tiprasas who know our history, culture and customs. We want such Tiprasas who are honest and bring such laws in the committee that can safeguard our future," said Debbarma.

On Saturday, Tipra Motha, Government of India, Government of Tripura agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura relating to history, land rights, political rights, economic development, identity, culture, language, etc.

“It was agreed to constitute a Joint Working Group/ Committee to work out and implement the mutually agreed points on all the above mentioned issues in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution. In order to maintain a conducive atmosphere for implementation of this Agreement, all stakeholders shall refrain from resorting to any form of agitation/ protest during this period, starting from the day of signing”, the agreement paper reads.

The accord, a tripartite agreement among the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and the Tipra Motha, marks a significant step towards addressing longstanding tribal grievances and ensuring their rights. Shah commended the constructive role played by Tipra Motha, tribal parties and organizations in the success of the accord, acknowledging their contribution to the peace-building process.

Reflecting on the broader context of northeastern development, Shah credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fostering peace and prosperity in the region. He highlighted the series of accords signed under the Modi government's tenure, including the recent TIPRASA Accord, which brings the total to eleven agreements aimed at fostering peace and development in the Northeast.