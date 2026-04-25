Pradyot Debbarma promises education overhaul in TTAADC areas after Tipra Motha victory

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on April 25 promised a complete overhaul of education infrastructure in areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), days after the Tipra Motha Party secured a sweeping victory in the tribal council elections.

The assurance came a week after the Tipra Motha Party won 24 of the 28 seats in the TTAADC polls, strengthening its hold over the autonomous district council.

In a social media post, Debbarma said he had witnessed difficult conditions during the election campaign, including tribal students walking barefoot and wearing torn uniforms to attend schools lacking adequate teachers.

“I promise to completely overhaul the education system to ensure quality education for all tribal students. We have begun preparing a draft education policy for a qualitative change in education,” he said.

According to Tripura’s education department, 340 schools with only a single teacher were functioning under TTAADC areas as of September 2025, highlighting the challenges facing the tribal education sector.

Debbarma also announced that the new tribal council would establish a coaching centre at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the TTAADC, to support aspirants preparing for UPSC and state civil services examinations.

He further said the council would work to ensure access to drinking water in tribal hamlets where basic amenities remain inadequate.

On employment, the Tipra Motha chief promised a transparent recruitment system, stating that no appointments would be made without public advertisements in local media and proper interviews. He said the move would create a level playing field for job aspirants.

Debbarma also committed to setting up a modern sports coaching centre at Khumulwng to provide guidance and facilities for tribal youth interested in sports.

The announcements are being seen as the first major policy signals from the Tipra Motha leadership following its emphatic electoral mandate in the tribal council polls.