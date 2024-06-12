The former chairman of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has appealed to all the 6th schedule district councils to come together and jointly ask the Centre to implement the 125th amendment which is Provision for direct funding which will make our councils more independent.

"All the 6th schedule district councils should meet together and jointly ask the Government of India to implement the 125th amendment. Provision for direct funding and anti-defection law will make our councils more independent", Pradyot wrote on X.

Pradyot said that he got an update from the Home Ministry on the follow-up with all parties for the roadmap and implementation of the Tiprasa accord which was signed between Tipra Motha and the Government of India.

"I am keen to involve civil society groups, our traditional council, students, intellectuals and listen to their suggestions and advice," he said.

He further wrote, "Hoping that we can create a consultative, advisory group/committee to give suggestions for cultural, legal, political, constitutional, provision to strengthen the rights of our people. We must stand firm.



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