The founder of Tripura's TIPRA Motha Party has urged the state's Chief Minister Manik Saha to tackle long-standing issues stemming from previous administrations. In a letter dated September 11, Pradyot Manikya Debbarma highlighted concerns about employment practices and development challenges in tribal areas.

Debbarma, who serves as Chairman of the Advisory and Administrative Reforms Committee, pointed out that many officials hired under the previous regime "were recruited on an ad hoc basis and did not adhere to standard norms." He noted this has led to "critical challenges, including inadequate employment opportunities, limited access to water, poor road infrastructure, and deficiencies in healthcare and education" for indigenous communities.

The letter states that despite a transition from communist rule, "remnants of their administrative practices continue to impact our offices and, by extension, our people".

“While the current administration has rightfully eliminated one-time relaxation promotions, we have also resolved not to re-employ retired staff as a standard practice, except under rare and unforeseen circumstances. Unfortunately, our qualified young men and women are often forced to seek employment elsewhere for meagre wages or are left disheartened due to the lack of opportunities. It is disheartening to see that, in some instances, the system still favours individuals who secured positions through party affiliation rather than merit,” the letter read.

Appealing to Chief Minister Manik Saha, Manikya wrote: "I urge you, as the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tripura, to support us in prioritising merit over mediocrity. We must empower our society with talent and vision."

The letter states that the chief minister's involvement is crucial in addressing an issue inherited from past misrule and poor governance. It emphasises the need to reform a system that "previously denied jobs to talented indigenous individuals based on political affiliations".

"The solution is the need of the hour, and I believe that through cooperative efforts, we can significantly enhance opportunities for our youth and develop an environment of aspiration and hope. My commitment to the development and well-being of our state and its people remains steadfast, and I am writing this letter not merely as the founder of a political party but as someone whose family has contributed immensely and has long been dedicated to the progress of our state," the letter reads.

Debbarma emphasised the need for a collaborative approach, stating, "To offer hope to our next generation, it is crucial that we develop a comprehensive plan in collaboration with TTAADC to present to the central government."