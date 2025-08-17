Pradyot Debbarma urges people to honour Maharaja Bir Bikram’s legacy with unity

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma called on the people of Tripura to observe the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur by promoting unity, love, and community service.

Speaking on Sunday, Pradyot described his grandfather as the “architect of modern Tripura” and stressed that while monarchy no longer exists in a democratic nation, the contributions of the state’s former rulers must not be forgotten. “If we forget what they have done for us, we will lose our identity, culture, and history,” he said.

Pradyot highlighted several initiatives undertaken during the reign of Maharaja Bir Bikram, including the establishment of Bir Bikram College, the land later reserved for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), new schools, hospitals, and the Agartala Airport. He also pointed out that the Tripura Constitution was framed even before India adopted its own.

Recalling the Maharaja’s role during humanitarian crises, Pradyot noted, “When Mahatma Gandhi wrote to him about the atrocities faced by people in Bangladesh, Maharaja Bir Bikram gave them shelter in Tripura.”

Marking the 82nd death anniversary of the late ruler, Pradyot urged people across all communities and political groups to celebrate the day with acts of kindness. “On 19th August, his birth anniversary, I request everyone to distribute food to children, provide food packets to patients in hospitals, and clean your villages. Let us spread love and humanity,” he said.

He concluded by reminding citizens of the Maharaja’s vision for a progressive state. “If he had lived longer, the future of our state would have been even brighter. Do not teach your children hatred; teach them unity and love.”