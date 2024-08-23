TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma has made a strong statement, declaring his intention to expel every Bangladeshi from Tripura and the entire Northeast region if provocations against India continue. Debbarma made the remark in response to a Twitter post by user @talibulilmr, which asserted that the Seven Sister states and West Bengal are part of Bangladesh, threatening India with severe consequences.

In his response, Debbarma said that he would instruct the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF) and the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) to identify the number of Bangladeshi students currently studying in Tripura and the Northeast. “Tipra Motha will kick out every single Bangladeshi from our region and state if these provocations continue from their end,” he posted.

The original tweet from @talibulilmr accused India of creating instability in Bangladesh and causing artificial floods that harmed the people, further claiming that the Seven Sisters and West Bengal belong to Bangladesh and will be made independent.