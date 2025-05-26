Founder of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Monday directed his party’s MLAs, Members of District Councils, and workers to find out illegal immigrants living illegally in Tripura and taking all advantages by making all documents illegally.



On Facebook, Pradyot said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Supreme Court of India have also said that illegal immigrants can’t stay here in India and they have no rights.



“I have been saying this for the past 10 years. I have also filed a case with the apex court on NRC. Our position has remained the same. Today, at a time when Bangladesh is spreading hatred and poison towards India, the Indian government is responding. But the indigenous people were well aware of it many years back. Today, not only Rohingyas, Bangladeshis are entering here in Tripura but also making Voter ID cards, Ration Cards, and in the 2028 election they will decide who will be MLAs, MPs, or Chief Minister. We don’t want this,” said Pradyot.



He said that he has instructed all his MLAs, MDCs, and warriors to talk with DMs, SDMs, and BDOs to know who is making and taking Ration Cards, Aadhaar Cards, and living here illegally.



“The day they become voters of India, they will play with the future of our children. This is not the time to fight; this is the time to unite to stop all the illegal Bangladeshis. They have no right to stay here. We must stand against them. We must stop the illegal immigrants from receiving Voter and Ration Cards. Genuine Indians should get all benefits,” he added.