Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on November 5 indicated that a notification concerning land rights for Tripura's indigenous communities could be issued within a day or two following his conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pradyot said he spoke to Shah on Wednesday and that representatives of Tipra Motha were likely to be invited to New Delhi for further discussions on the issue.

“I think a notification regarding land rights for indigenous people may be issued today or tomorrow. Yesterday, I had a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and they would call us to Delhi. Regarding land rights, a notification may come today or tomorrow, and we will move forward based on its recommendations,” he said.

Emphasising the need for an early resolution, Pradyot said the sooner the issue was addressed, the better it would be for Tripura's indigenous population. He asserted that development in the state could not be meaningful without safeguarding the rights and entitlements of the Tiprasa community.

“If you want development in Tripura, the Tiprasa people must get their rights. Until that happens, we will continue to stand firm on our demands,” he said.

Reassuring his supporters, the Tipra Motha founder asserted that he would not compromise on the future of Tripura or the interests of its indigenous people.

“As long as I am alive, I will never compromise on the future of the state of Tripura and my Tiprasa people,” he said.

He also cautioned against attempts to derail the process through political divisions and called for unity within the community. Stressing the importance of dialogue and negotiations, he said the discussions were aimed at securing peace, development and the future of the next generation.

“We will talk and negotiate for our next generation, for peace, development and the implementation of all the points of the Tiprasa Accord,” he added.