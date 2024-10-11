Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha party and royal scion of Tripura, visited several villages in the South District to provide financial assistance to families affected by recent landslides and floods.

In Kayaram village, Debbarma met with the wife and sister of Biramani Tripura, whose body was recovered weeks after a devastating landslide. He offered financial aid to Biramani's wife and requested the local administration construct a new house for her, as she has no children.

The Tipra Motha leader also visited Sumati Tripura in Jashmura, Rajnagar. Sumati's husband, Gainarai Reang, died in a landslide during the August floods. Debbarma provided her with Rs 50,000 from his personal funds and pledged future support if needed.

This visit follows Debbarma's October 9 announcement of plans to tour four flood-affected villages in the South District. He had committed to personally delivering relief funds of Rs 50,000 to each affected family, emphasising his ongoing dedication to supporting flood victims.

The August floods caused significant damage and loss of life across the region, with many areas still recovering from the disaster.