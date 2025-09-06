Pradyot Kishore launches 2nd edition of Maharaja Kirit Bikram Manikya Scholarship in Tripura

The 2nd edition of the Maharaja Kirit Bikram Manikya Scholarship Programme (MKBMSP) has been launched to support civil service aspirants in Tripura.

The initiative, named in honour of Maharaja Kirit Bikram Manikya, father of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, aims to empower talented youth preparing for UPSC and TPSC examinations.

Under the programme, selected candidates will receive full funding for a 12-month course at the Oriental IAS Academy in Agartala. The scholarship seeks to provide aspiring officers with access to quality coaching and resources that might otherwise be out of reach.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Founder of the Tipra Motha Party and royal scion of the Manikya dynasty, emphasised the importance of nurturing Tripura’s youth for future leadership roles. “I firmly believe that to transform Tripura, we need dedicated and capable young officers. This scholarship could be your chance to achieve that goal,” he said.

The initiative reflects an ongoing effort to encourage more young people from Tripura to pursue careers in public service, strengthening the state’s representation in the nation’s administrative framework.