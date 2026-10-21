Founder of the Tipra Motha Party and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has strongly condemned an alleged incident involving social media content creator Amir Shokeen, accusing him of making fun of the people of Tripura and insulting the state's historic name.

Reacting to the alleged remarks, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that referring to Tripura as “C#%tpura” was an insult not only to the people of the state but also to its historical identity and heritage.

“If this is not an insult to us, then what is?” Pradyot questioned, expressing his displeasure over the alleged remarks.

Calling for immediate action, Pradyot demanded that the matter be dealt with appropriately under the law.

He also urged the youth organisations YTF, TSF and TISF to immediately file a police complaint against the individual over the alleged derogatory remarks.

Furthermore, he called for the police to take appropriate legal steps, including sending a team to arrest the accused, in accordance with the law.