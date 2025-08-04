Pradyot slams ‘Bangladeshi language’ tag on Bengali, warns against linguistic intolerance

Tipra Motha Party founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has expressed serious concern over reports that Delhi Police allegedly referred to Bengali as a “Bangladeshi language.”

Taking to Facebook on Monday, Pradyot strongly opposed the imposition of any language on any community, stressing the need for mutual respect toward all Indian languages.

“This is deeply concerning,” wrote Pradyot, reacting to the alleged remark by Delhi Police. “Today it is Bengali, tomorrow it can be any other language. There is no such thing called Bangladeshi language! How can we forget that even our national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' was originally composed in Bengali by Tagore?”

The Tipra Motha leader, who has consistently raised his voice against illegal immigration in Tripura and the Northeast, warned that such actions by state agencies only provide space for extremist rhetoric and individuals like Md Yunus to damage the country’s image internationally.

While reiterating his opposition to linguistic imposition, Pradyot emphasized national unity through linguistic diversity: “As Indians, we must uphold respect for all our languages — be it Kokborok, Bengali, Tamil, Assamese, Mizo, Bodo, Hindi, or even English.”