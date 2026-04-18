Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma says people backed rights after TTAADC win

Following a sweeping victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on April 18, said the public mandate reflects support for the party’s stand on indigenous rights and future aspirations.

Pradyot made the remarks after meeting Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu at Lok Bhavan, where he sought initiation of the constitutional process for forming the new council. The Tipra Motha Party secured a decisive victory, winning 24 out of 28 seats in the TTAADC polls.

The delegation included outgoing Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra, who submitted his resignation, along with Brishaketu Debbarma and other newly elected members. Pradyot said the Governor will follow due procedure and issue the necessary notification to formalise the new council.

Emphasising governance over positions, he said it is not about who becomes Chief Executive Member or Executive Member, but about working for the people and protecting their rights. “The public has given the answer because we did not compromise on our principles,” he said, adding that the party will work with greater commitment in the coming days.

Pradyot also took a swipe at sections within the BJP, alleging that certain leaders have misled Chief Minister Manik Saha. He claimed that the electorate has rejected divisive politics and warned that future generations will not accept tactics involving money, pressure, or intimidation.

He concluded by urging all political players to adopt a more constructive approach, stating that voters across states like Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya are increasingly aware and focused on leadership that genuinely represents their rights and interests.