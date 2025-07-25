Pradyot demands Tripura district council for panel to detect illegal immigrants

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on July 25, requested the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to constitute a monitoring committee for detecting illegal immigrants illegally entering the district council areas at the earliest.

Debbarma who is also the royal scion of the state said that everyone should take this matter, as many illegal people from Assam are being evicted and may enter neighbouring states.

“I have requested the TTAADC to constitute a monitoring committee across all party lines to detect illegal immigrants who are illegally entering the TTAADC areas at the earliest . We should take this matter as many illegal people from Assam are being evicted and may enter neighbouring states . This committee should work not as political entities but as the protector of our rights”, said Pradyot.

Earlier on July 23, a nine-member delegation of Tipra Motha Party led by its founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma met the Election Commission of India demanding implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tripura to detect, delete, and deport illegal migration.

The delegation has also submitted a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Ganesh Kumar.

Later, Pradyot told reporters that they had held a meeting with the ECI and said that the way SIR is happening in Bihar, the same should be implemented in Tripura as well because they can't allow illegal migration in Tripura or anywhere in the Northeast.