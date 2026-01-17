Pradyot Kishore Manikya honours Chakma community head with silver coin at royal palace

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on January 17 presented a silver coin and a ceremonial sword to the Chakma community’s “pradhan samapajati” (community head) at the royal palace, marking a symbolic gesture of respect and recognition.

The honour was accorded to the Chakma community head following his election as the new samapajati during a community conference held on December 27 and 28. The ceremony followed traditional Chakma customs, under which newly elected community heads visit the royal palace to seek blessings and formal recognition.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said it was a matter of honour to welcome the Chakma delegation to the palace and acknowledge the community’s long-standing traditions. He noted that the royal scion traditionally confers honours on community leaders as a mark of respect and continuity of indigenous customs in the state.

The Chakma community head said he had discussed a range of issues with the TMP supremo, including education, preservation of traditional language and culture, and overall development of the Chakma community in Tripura. He added that Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma had offered suggestions on these matters and assured cooperation in addressing community concerns.

The community head also attended an event in Sepahijala district’s Herma on Friday, where he felicitated community leaders and participated in cultural interactions.

Political observers view the engagement between the Tipra Motha leadership and the Chakma community as significant, particularly in the context of indigenous representation and cohesion within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The current tenure of the Chakma community council is scheduled to end on April 18 this year.