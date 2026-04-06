Pradyot Manikya criticizes BJP manifesto for ignoring indigenous rights, Kokborok script

The founder of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Monday, April 6 criticized the ruling BJP for publishing a poll manifesto in which the party has not mentioned the rights of indigenous people, land rights, or a script for the Kokborok language.

He said that the BJP, which is against the Roman script, has published its poll manifesto using the same script.

Pradyot said this while addressing a massive election campaign rally for Tipra Motha Party candidate Kamal Koloi for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election in Ampi under Gomati district.

“Yesterday, I saw the poll promises of the BJP in their manifesto. They have published it but have not spoken about or mentioned anything regarding direct funding, rights of indigenous people, land rights, or script. They have removed the name ‘Janajati’ (tribal) and said that if BJP is voted to power, then from the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council they will remove the word ‘tribal’. I will not compromise. The manifesto came in Roman script. Why? They said Roman script is a foreign script,” he said.

Pradyot said that whatever the BJP is saying shows massive differences in their stance.

“Sometimes they say they are with Hindus, sometimes with Christians, sometimes they say they will support Jamatia, Debbarma, etc. The fact is that the indigenous people of Tripura are alone; no one is with them. When there is unity, we will rule Agartala. When there is our rule, the future of your next generation will be good, but without unity nothing will be achieved. BJP wants to break the ‘thansa’ and they have broken Tipra Motha. I am fighting for my community. Whoever you want to vote for, do it, but don’t fight with each other as it will harm our community only,” he said.

Pradyot asked people to decide whether they want education, rights, and a good future for the next generation, or money which may be received today but will be over tomorrow.

“If you want rights for our children and for our indigenous people, then you must choose between me, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, or Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha from BJP. Will you cast your vote for money or for the next generation? Youth of Tipra Motha must ask why the roads are still ‘kuccha’. Ask them why, after spending crores of rupees, people are not getting water and why education is very poor,” he added.