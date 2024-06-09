The former chairman of the Tipra Motha party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, directed the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) administration on Sunday to identify the culprit behind the leak of the answer key for a recruitment examination and to put them behind bars by suspending those involved.

The Tipra Motha party currently rules the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

The answer key for a recruitment examination of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) was leaked, leading the council to postpone the recruitment process on Saturday — a day before the exams were scheduled to be conducted on Sunday.

In an audio message, Pradyot said that some people had contacted him and informed him that the answer sheet for the exam had been leaked, showing him some proof.

“I then immediately informed the Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Jamatia, of TTAADC to postpone the exams and file an FIR. Earlier, a similar FIR was filed, but corruption continues. I have asked my people and the administration of TTAADC that if they want me in the ADC, the main culprit should be identified and named, regardless of whether they are from the party or a government official. We must put them behind bars and suspend them. Many people have worked hard and come from different places for the exam. I will personally look into it and ensure the person is held accountable. If we don’t do this, it will harm us,” he said.

Pradyot further stated that if no action is taken, future generations will be in danger.

“I am asking for the arrest and suspension of all those involved in this matter,” he said.

TTAADC CEO said the administration has postponed the recruitment exams to fulfil 110 vacant posts of sub-zonal development officers and deputy principal officers after an answer key leak on social media.

He assured that a new exam date would be announced within the next 10 to 15 days. He urged candidates to keep their roll numbers and admit cards safe.