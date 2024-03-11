Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the founder of TIPRA Motha and royal scion met Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday evening urging him to increase and release immediate funds for the development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

After leaving the Tripura CM's residence, Pradyot stated that the budget allocated for the TTAADC for the 2024-25 financial year is insufficient.

"We met Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha to hand over a letter regarding funds because the budget is not enough for TTAADC. So we met him with two other leaders, asking him for the immediate release of funds so that we can undertake some development in TTAADC and ensure Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas in TTAADC. He said he will go through it and will come back to us," said Pradyot.

Regarding the accord signing, the royal scion emphasized, "My point is very clear that for the accord to be implemented, we need to send the right person to Delhi—someone who will not block a road but will help us in Delhi because the indigenous people of Tripura have suffered enough. We will send the right person to Delhi who will cooperate with us and will not go against the spirit of the accord."

Debbarma also criticized CPIM, claiming that their focus is on attacking.

"They have been in power for the last 25 years, but they didn't give us what we wanted. They didn't allow us to write Kokborok exams in the Roman script. They never worked for the development of the indigenous people. Their job is to attack," he added.

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