Pradyot Manikya slams SC order on stray dog removal, calls it ‘inhumane and ill-planned’

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma has strongly criticised the recent Supreme Court directive ordering the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, terming the move “hasty, inhumane, and lacking strategic planning.”

In a statement, he said the order had been issued without a proper logistics assessment or consultation with animal welfare organisations, which possess the expertise to guide such initiatives in a humane manner.

Pradyot warned that removing animals from the streets without proper rehabilitation or long-term care would set a dangerous precedent, adding that “today, it is Delhi-NCR; tomorrow, it could be anywhere in the country.”



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Extending his personal commitment, Pradyot said he was ready to support animal welfare groups in Tripura that work on building shelters and creating humane solutions for stray animals.

“This world belongs to them too, and it is our responsibility to show compassion, love, and care for all living beings,” he said, urging the authorities to reconsider the order and collaborate with experts to protect the safety and dignity of both humans and animals.