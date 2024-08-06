Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma stated that the Government of India must engage in dialogue with whoever assumes control of the interim government in Bangladesh to prevent attacks on minorities and indigenous people living in the neighboring country.

On Facebook, Pradyot urged caution, emphasising the need to avoid making provocative statements.

"Attacks on minorities and our indigenous people living in Bangladesh have increased. This is deeply concerning, and I am sure the Government of India will have a conversation with whoever takes over the interim government. We must also be careful that no provocative statement is given from our side," he said.

On August 5, Pradyot spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured him that India's borders are well protected and that no illegal influx will be allowed.

Pradyot mentioned that the Union Home Minister is monitoring the situation and has instructed security forces to remain vigilant at the borders.

Earlier, he had urged the Central government to prepare a 'Plan B' amid fresh protests in Bangladesh, emphasising that the situation in the country could impact the bordering states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and West Bengal. He stated that the states would be on the front line of the Bangladesh crisis.

He had stated, "Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam will be frontline of anything that occurs there. Government of India must have a plan B in case something happens now or in the future."