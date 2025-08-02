Pradyot Manikya urges Chhattisgarh CM to ensure fair probe into arrest of two Kerala nuns

TIPRA Motha Party founder and indigenous rights activist Pradyot Bikram Manikya has written an urgent appeal to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, seeking intervention in what he describes as the unjust arrest of two nuns from Kerala on alleged false charges.



In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister following a recent meeting in New Delhi, Pradyot expressed serious concern over the detention of Sisters Preeti Marry and Vandana Francis, along with a local tribal woman, Sukhman Mandavi, at the Durg railway station on July 25th. Citing multiple sources, including statements from the BJP’s Kerala unit, Pradyot indicated that the arrests may be politically or communally motivated and based on misinformation.



“This appears to be a case of harassment involving members of the Christian minority community who have dedicated their lives to social service,” he noted in his appeal. He emphasized the need for a free, fair, and transparent investigation into the matter to ensure that justice is not denied.



Pradyot further highlighted the importance of protecting individuals and organizations committed to uplifting marginalized communities, particularly when they belong to religious minority groups.



Concluding the letter, the TIPRA Motha leader urged the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to treat the issue with urgency and seriousness, reinforcing faith in the rule of law and communal harmony.