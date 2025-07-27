Pradyot Manikya urges formation of monitoring committee to check influx of evicted Bangladeshis from Assam

Founder of Tipra Motha Party and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Sunday urged the Tripura Government to form a monitoring committee to ensure that evicted illegal Bangladeshis from Assam do not enter Tripura.

Pradyot said that he had a meeting with the ECI and told them that they will not allow any illegal immigrants who have entered here illegally to become part of Tripura.

“We will form monitoring committees comprising members from all political parties across the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). This committee will monitor by visiting villages, collecting details on who have entered TTAADC illegally and have been trying to enter. Due to vote bank politics, we are here. Now people of Bihar are together as they don’t want illegal people from Bangladesh and Myanmar,” said Pradyot.

Debbarma further said that in Assam, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has undertaken an eviction drive against illegal migration. In Meghalaya, one monitoring committee has been formed—same in Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram—but we have done nothing here.

“I urge the Chief Minister that Tripura shares a border with Assam, and when illegal migrants will be evicted from Assam, we should make a structure to make sure they don’t enter here in Tripura. If we do vote bank politics, it will be harmful for our next generation. We must protect our land, and I request Tripura to make sure not a single evicted illegal Bangladeshi from Assam enters Tripura,” he added.