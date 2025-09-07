Pradyot Manikya urges NE residents in Delhi to join protest on Sept 9 at Jantar Mantar over illegal migration, Tiprasa accord delay

Founder of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Sunday, September 7 appealed to all North East people living in New Delhi to join a non-political protest on 9th September, which will be held by the indigenous people of Tripura at Jantar Mantar against illegal migration and for the speedy implementation of the Tiprasa Accord.

In a video message, Pradyot, who is also the royal scion of Tripura, said that on the 9th there will be a non-political protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

“There will be no political flag, neither any political speech. There will be the Indian flag. Our demand will be that the Government of India must think about the future of the indigenous people of Tripura. I want to tell the Government of India that we are also people of this nation and you must think about the people of Tripura and illegal migration in Tripura. The Tiprasa Accord which was signed has taken a long period. We are attending meeting after meeting but no conclusion has come out. We want to know why this agreement is getting delayed,” said Pradyot.

He mentioned that one Tripura youth, David Murasing, came to Delhi from Tripura on foot with these demands.

“This time we should not think about party, but have to give solidarity as Tiprasa. Tipra Motha Party is not important, but our community is important first. We will raise our voice there symbolically. Earlier, when Tiprasa people did not have anything, they united and fought for the District Council. But now we have everything but no courage. I ask all of you that if you want to think about your children’s future, you must think now. If the government gives anything to my next generation, I will not take any steps further. But if the government doesn’t, then I am ready to fight, even ready to go to jail and die. I appeal to everyone from the North East living in Delhi to come and support us. We are not fighting against any community but fighting for the existence and survival of our own people,” he added.