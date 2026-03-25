Pradyot pushes for next-gen leadership; all 28 candidates filed nominations for district council polls

Stressing the importance of youth participation in politics, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barma, founder of the Tipra Motha Party, announced that the party has fielded predominantly young candidates for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections.

A total of 28 candidates have been nominated by the party, with most of them belonging to the younger generation.

All candidates filed their nomination papers on Wednesday amid large rallies across the state, reflecting the party’s organisational strength on the ground.

Debbarma said the move is aimed at empowering the next generation of leadership and ensuring long-term political sustainability. “The fight is for the next generation. Leaders will emerge from them,” he said.

Reflecting on his earlier political experience with the Indian National Congress, he noted that the party suffered in Tripura due to a lack of space for young leaders. He warned that failing to promote youth could harm the country’s progress in a rapidly evolving “new-age India.”

Highlighting the demographic advantage, Debbarma said India, particularly the Northeast, is young and full of potential. “We must give young people a chance to contribute new ideas and energy,” he added.

He also underlined that none of the candidates come from established political families, emphasising that they have emerged from grassroots activism. With this approach, the Tipra Motha Party is positioning itself as a platform for youth-driven leadership, indicating a potential generational shift in Tripura’s political landscape.