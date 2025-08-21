Pradyot slams ‘foolish statement’ by ‘senior leader’ on 125th Amendment Bill, suggests to read Constitution first

Founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, dismissed what he termed a “foolish and misleading statement” made by a senior political leader claiming that the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill would only be passed if a particular party came to power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).



Pradyot said he personally verified the matter with senior officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), who expressed “shock” at the claim.



“I have seen a statement made by some leaders that if one party comes to power in TTAADC, then the 125th Amendment Bill will be passed in Tripura. Such a statement, that too from a senior and important leader, is very misleading. I contacted the Ministry of Home Affairs and held talks with senior officials regarding the statement. I also verified whether it was really a fact or not. The officials said they were shocked and confirmed that there is no such thing. The amendment bill is not only for Tripura but also for Bodoland, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Khasi Hills, Garo Hills and others. They asked me not to take this statement seriously. I want to clarify that this matter is not linked with any election,” he said.



Pradyot clarified that if this bill is implemented, it will be implemented in all 10 district councils across the Northeast on the same day.



Calling out those undermining the indigenous community, Pradyot said: “Some people think our indigenous people are still uneducated as they were years ago. I want to tell them, they are not fools. In fact, it is you who look foolish for making such silly statements. I would urge you to read the law and understand the Constitution.”

While terming the statement as “irresponsible and misleading,” Pradyot expressed optimism that the Government of India would soon move ahead with the implementation of the 125th Amendment Bill without further delay.