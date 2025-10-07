Pradyot slams ‘unprecedented delay’ in Tripura village committee polls

Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has criticised the prolonged delay in conducting village committee (VC) elections in Tripura, calling it “one of the longest delays in the history of democratic India.”

Pradyot said the Supreme Court is set to hear the matter on October 27 or 28, after a mention was made before the Chief Justice of India earlier this week.

“The Hon’ble Chief Justice of India heard our mention, and the hearing for the VC elections will be later this month,” he posted on Facebook.

The Tipra Motha leader has repeatedly accused the state administration of depriving Tripura’s indigenous communities of timely local governance. He claimed the delay reflects deeper systemic issues that continue to marginalise tribal groups.

“The indigenous people have suffered and continue to suffer because some people want to control our fate through power, money, and the system,” Pradyot wrote. “Let’s not forget that frustration is growing among the youth and Gen Z.”

The village committee elections, pending for years, are crucial for the functioning of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The prolonged postponement has drawn criticism from several political quarters, with demands for immediate action to restore grassroots democracy in the region.