Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Thursday, October 24 said that Tipra Motha founder, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has started rambling as he is losing his ground.

Chaudhury, who is also the CPIM state committee secretary and an MLA, made this statement a day after Pradyot claimed that Jitendra Chaudhury could have lost the last Assembly election if the Tipra Motha Party had fielded a candidate against him.

Pradyot also criticized Chaudhury for not addressing issues concerning the indigenous people.

In a video message, the Leader of the Opposition said that for the past six years, Pradyot has been talking about Greater Tipraland, a Constitutional Solution, and a Historical Agreement, but nothing has been achieved.

"At first, he said 'Community First, then Party.' By saying such things, Pradyot has manipulated the emotions and love of the indigenous youth. He has been depriving them for a long time. While benefiting from the support of the indigenous people, the leaders are now enjoying all the perks. Now, people have started questioning these actions and pointing fingers. As he loses his support, he has started speaking nonsense. The way people once gave him love and respect, he will receive the exact opposite in the coming days," Chaudhury added.

Also read: Assam: Hearing of PIL on Kaziranga’s ESZ adjourned pending Supreme Court's decision