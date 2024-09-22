The Founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma urged the Central government to expose Bangladesh at the United Nations to help stop the atrocities being committed against minority communities in the neighbouring country.

He announced that his party will launch a protest on September 26 against the attacks launched on minorities in Bangladesh.

"I have seen videos from Bangladesh where our indigenous minorities have come under attack. Houses have been set ablaze, and many have been killed. This is not new, but since the collapse of the Hasina government, minorities like Hindus, Khasis, Garos, Tripuris, Chakmas, and Mogs are coming under attack. This is unacceptable. A country’s existence is based on its ability to protect its minorities. In Tripura, I have also raised my voice for minorities," he said.

Pradyot stated that he does not want India to become the next Bangladesh, adding, "But when our minority people are facing atrocities, we must think about how to protect our people living on the other side of the international border. These attacks are planned and systematic. They want to occupy the land and are launching assaults on youths and women. This is unacceptable. The Bangladesh High Commissioner must provide answers for why our people are being attacked. He must give an explanation. I am requesting the Government of India to take strong action. Our people are under attack, and this will continue unless India raises this matter at the United Nations. The time has come for India to expose Bangladesh to the world. Let us embarrass Bangladesh. If they can't protect minorities, world aid should be stopped, and the Asian Development Bank should halt support. India must also think seriously about this."

He further stated that if Bangladesh fails to protect its minorities, a separate country should be created.

"They have done this before in places like Noakhali and Comilla. They burned down Maharaja Bir Chandra’s Library in Comilla—they have destroyed our history. India should consider exposing Bangladesh. This is a clear case of human rights violations. On September 26, Tipra Motha will hold a rally condemning the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and standing in solidarity with the minority people of the neighboring country," he added.