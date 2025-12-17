Pradyot urges Tripura to back homegrown cricketer as District Council ambassador

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on December 17, called for Tripura’s own international cricketer Manisankar Murasingh to be appointed brand ambassador of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), saying the state must prioritise and honour its local talent rather than look outside for recognition.

The Tipra Motha Party founder and royal scion of Tripura said the demand was rooted in a larger concern about the state’s tendency to ignore its own achievers. Referring to Murasingh, he remarked that society often fails to recognise the “diamond within their own home” while searching elsewhere for talent.

Murasingh, a 32-year-old all-rounder who represents Tripura in domestic cricket, went unsold at this year’s Indian Premier League auction. Debbarma said that should not diminish his value or influence. “Whether he gets selected in the IPL or not, Manisankar Murasingh is a role model,” he said. “If we do not respect our own players, how will the youth be motivated to take up sports in the future?”

Debbarma clarified that his stand was not aimed at criticising the state government’s decision to appoint former India captain Sourav Ganguly as Tripura’s brand ambassador. Calling it a good move, he said he personally respects Ganguly and described him as “a good human being”. However, he stressed that such recognition should not come at the cost of overlooking local sportspersons.

He said Tripura is rich in talent across disciplines, including sports, music and the arts, and questioned the logic of spending public money on personalities from outside the state while ignoring those from within. “We have so much talent here. Then why should we spend money and give recognition to people from outside, ignoring our own?” he asked.

Highlighting the need for institutional support, Debbarma said he has formally requested the TTAADC to appoint Murasingh as its brand ambassador, irrespective of his IPL prospects. He also proposed that if the cricketer plans to open a cricket academy, the authorities should support him with land, financial aid and facilities to nurture young talent in the state.

The Tipra Motha founder also mentioned young footballer Romeo Kalai, saying he had spoken to Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri to seek support for the promising player.

Drawing a broader parallel, Debbarma said similar attitudes had surfaced earlier when he raised the demand for Secured Indian Reservation (SIR). “When I demanded it, many criticised me. When the same thing came from Delhi, it was accepted,” he said. “This mindset must change. We must learn to respect and support our own people.”