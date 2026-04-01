Pradyot vows 'Greater Tipraland' with Bangladesh areas if Tiprasa people unite

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Wednesday, April 1, said he envisions the creation of ‘Greater Tipraland’ by incorporating select regions of Bangladesh, provided there is unity among the Tiprasa community.

Addressing a rally for the tribal council elections at Silachari Motorstand in Gomati district, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) chief stated that communities with shared ethnic roots live across the border.

“Our people from the Chakma and Mog communities are living in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, Chittagong and Khagrachhari. One day I will bring these areas under Tripura… if the Tiprasa people show thansa (unity),” he said.

The ‘Greater Tipraland’ proposal, first put forward ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, seeks to expand Tripura’s territorial scope by including adjoining tribal-inhabited regions. The idea had earlier contributed to TMP securing 13 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

Debbarma also clarified his party’s decision to stay out of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections. According to him, a proposed seat-sharing arrangement offering TMP 14 out of 28 seats was rejected outright. “I instantly rejected the formula,” he said, adding that assurances of funds and key portfolios were also made during discussions.

He further alleged that he faced pressure over the decision. “I was told my party could split if we did not agree. I have not joined politics to make money, but to secure dignity, rights and the future of the Tiprasa people,” Debbarma said.

Criticising Chief Minister Manik Saha, he accused the BJP of seeking votes without addressing core demands. “Take votes of Tiprasa people after ensuring their rights, future, jobs, direct funding to the tribal council, Kokborok script and respect, not before,” he said.

Debbarma also appealed to voters to back TMP candidate Manindra Tripura in the Silachari-Manubankul constituency for the tribal council polls.