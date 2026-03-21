Preliminary work for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls begins in Tripura: CM

Preliminary work for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has commenced in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on March 21, urging citizens not to panic over the exercise.

Speaking to reporters after attending a BJP workshop in Agartala, Saha said the Election Commission has initiated the SIR process in various states to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls. He noted that in Tripura, officials have already begun preliminary preparations even though a formal notification for the exercise is yet to be issued.

The workshop, held at Saheed Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel, was attended by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and former MP Vinod Sonkar, along with state ministers and party leaders. Saha said discussions focused on how the party could assist voters during the SIR process to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral rolls.

Highlighting Tripura’s geographical position, the Chief Minister said the state is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides and stressed the need to ensure that all eligible voters are given a fair opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

Responding to opposition criticism over the government’s move to allow private universities in the state, Saha said smaller states such as Sikkim have successfully established multiple higher education institutions. He questioned why Tripura could not follow a similar path to boost educational infrastructure and economic growth.

Members of the opposition CPI(M) and Congress had staged a walkout in the Assembly on Friday in protest against three bills that pave the way for the establishment of three private universities in the state.

Saha maintained that new universities would attract students from outside Tripura, contributing to the state’s economy. He added that the government would closely monitor the functioning of the institutions and would not allow them to operate without approval or registration from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Chief Minister reiterated that both electoral reforms and educational expansion are being undertaken to strengthen governance and development in the state.