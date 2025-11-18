President Droupadi Murmu awards North Tripura for Water Conservation Excellence

A major boost to local water management efforts has come as North Tripura District secured the top spot in the North East & Hilly Zone under the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) campaign. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to District Magistrate Chandni Chandran during a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The district’s performance stood out for the construction of more than 11,000 water conservation structures between February and May 2025, a scale of work that earned it a Rs 2 crore prize. Officials described the achievement as a significant step towards long-term water security in a region that relies heavily on community-driven resource management.

Sepahijala district also received national recognition, securing the National Water Award 2024 in the Best District (North East Zone) category. The award was accepted by District Magistrate and Collector Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal.

Administrations from both districts credited the results to close coordination between government departments, consistent support from public representatives, and active participation from local communities. Officials extended thanks to all contributors, noting that the collective effort helped the districts achieve this national milestone.