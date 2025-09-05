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President Murmu confers National Award on Tripura teacher Bidisha Majumder

President Murmu confers National Award on Tripura teacher Bidisha Majumder

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred the prestigious National Teachers’ Award on Bidisha Majumder of Hariananda English Medium H.S. School, Gomati district, Tripura, at a ceremony in New Delhi.

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President Murmu confers National Award on Tripura teacher Bidisha Majumder

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred the prestigious National Teachers’ Award on Bidisha Majumder of Hariananda English Medium H.S. School, Gomati district, Tripura, at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Majumder was honoured for her innovative teaching methods, fostering scientific temperament, and active community engagement. 

Under her guidance, students have excelled in programmes like INSPIRE Awards MANAK, National Children’s Science Congress, ISRO YUVIKA, and the Wipro Earthian Programme.

Beyond academics, she coaches children from orphanages and leads awareness campaigns against child marriage through creative initiatives such as street plays. 

Her recognition underscores the role of teachers in nurturing both academic excellence and social responsibility.

Also Read: Tripura CM vows to narrow DA gap with Centre, announces teacher recruitment drive

Edited By: Atiqul Habib
Published On: Sep 05, 2025
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