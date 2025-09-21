Prime Minister Modi to skip customary speech during Tripura temple visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will break from his usual practice of addressing gatherings when he visits Tripura on September 22, limiting his engagement to a brief 45-minute ceremony at the historic Tripureswari temple without delivering any speech.

The unusual decision for the typically vocal Prime Minister marks a departure from standard protocol as he travels to Gomati district to inaugurate the newly redeveloped temple, one of India's 51 revered Shakti Peethas.

"The PM will not deliver any speech," confirmed Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather, emphasising the streamlined nature of Modi's visit scheduled for September 22.

The 523-year-old temple, originally constructed by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in 1501, has undergone extensive renovation under the central government's PRASAD scheme at a cost of Rs 52 crore. The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive aims to boost religious tourism in India's northeastern states.

Modi's itinerary involves landing at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at 3 pm before taking a helicopter to Palatana. From there, he will travel by road to the temple under heightened security arrangements.

Security preparations have been thorough, with officials conducting complete trial runs of the Prime Minister's route from Palatana power plant to the temple site. All logistical arrangements have been finalised for the visit.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with cabinet members and senior officials, will join Modi for the temple inauguration. The Chief Minister has already inspected the venue alongside Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar.

This marks Modi's 11th visit to Tripura since assuming office in 2014, with his previous trip occurring on April 17, 2024. The redeveloped temple is expected to significantly enhance the state's religious tourism infrastructure. (With inputs from PTI)