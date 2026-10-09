Probe into Tripura ex-DGP Anurag Dhankar’s death to be completed soon: Police

The investigation into the unnatural death of former Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar will be completed soon, in-charge DGP GS Rao said on Thursday, describing the case as sensitive and sensational.

Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was found dead in the washroom of his chamber at the state police headquarters on July 20.

“The investigation into the death of former DGP Anurag Dhankar is going on at full pace. It is a sensitive and sensational case. We will complete the probe soon,” Rao told reporters at the police headquarters.

Earlier, Chief Minister Manik Saha had informed the state Assembly that Dhankar’s death was “suicidal in nature”.

Dhankar had headed the CBI investigation into the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud involving diamond merchant Nirav Modi. He later led a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that reinvestigated the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Tripura plans smart border management

On border security, Rao said 806 km of the 856-km international border between Tripura and Bangladesh had been fenced, while the remaining stretches were yet to be covered due to difficult terrain, water bodies and dense forests.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Tripura in June and announced plans to implement a smart border system, integrating local administration, technology and the efforts of security personnel.

Rao said the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) had prepared proposals in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ plan.

“Following the Ministry of Home Affairs' plan for a smart border project, both the police and BSF prepared proposals, and we will pursue the concept in a phased manner. Several other measures were taken to strengthen border management,” he said.

The proposed initiative is aimed at strengthening border management along the international boundary, including stretches where conventional fencing remains difficult.

Over 10,000 personnel to be deployed for Durga Puja

Meanwhile, Tripura Police has drawn up elaborate security arrangements for the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja, the state's biggest festival, which is scheduled to begin on October 17.

Rao said more than 10,000 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles and the state police would be deployed across the state during the festivities.

Around 180 CCTV cameras will be installed at key locations in Agartala to monitor the movement of people and strengthen surveillance, he said.

A green corridor will also be opened to ensure the unhindered movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles during the puja days.

Agartala, the state capital, is expected to host around 450 community Durga Puja celebrations, making security and crowd management key priorities for the authorities.