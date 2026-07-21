Probe underway into Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar's death; special panel to be constituted

Tripura Police have launched an investigation into the death of Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, with the post-mortem report still awaited, DGP-in-Charge G.S. Rao said on Tuesday, July 21.

Addressing the media after paying his last respects to Dhankar at the Police Headquarters in Agartala, Rao said no special investigation team had been constituted so far. However, he said the matter would be reviewed and an appropriate panel would be formed to ensure a thorough investigation and close monitoring of the case.

Describing the incident as "deeply unfortunate", Rao said the entire police force was in shock over the untimely death of the State's police chief.

Police personnel paid their last respects to Dhankar at the Police Headquarters before his mortal remains were taken to the State Secretariat, where Chief Minister Manik Saha, Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and other dignitaries paid homage.

The body was later taken to the airport for transportation to Dhankar's hometown in Uttar Pradesh, where his last rites are scheduled to be performed on Wednesday.

Rao said a three-member police team, comprising Inspector General (Law and Order) M. Ipper, Traffic Superintendent of Police Kanta Jangir, and the Commandant of the 2nd Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles, accompanied the mortal remains to Uttar Pradesh.

Police said further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Dhankar's death would emerge after the post-mortem report is received and the investigation progresses.