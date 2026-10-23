Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 23 confirmed the arrest of social media content creator Amir Shokeen in Delhi, saying a team of Tripura Police had reached the national capital to complete the legal formalities for bringing him back to the state.

Saha said he contacted Tripura DGP-in-charge GS Rao after receiving information about the incident and directed him to coordinate with Delhi Police to trace Shokeen and take appropriate action.

According to the Chief Minister, the Tripura police official subsequently spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner and sought updates on the developments. Although Shokeen’s location could not be established immediately, police eventually traced and arrested him in Delhi, Saha said.

A team of Tripura Police is now in Delhi, and the process of bringing Shokeen back to Tripura is underway, subject to the completion of necessary legal procedures.

“As far as I know, the process of bringing him here is underway,” Saha said.

The arrest follows a controversy over alleged derogatory remarks made by Shokeen against a youth from Tripura. Taking note of the incident, the Chief Minister had earlier directed the state police leadership to coordinate with Delhi Police and pursue the matter in accordance with the law.

The case has drawn attention in Tripura, with the state government indicating that further action would be taken through the appropriate legal channels.