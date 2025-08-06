Prohibitory orders imposed in Tripura's Bishramganj over alleged molestation and mob violence

Authorities in Tripura's Sepahijala district have imposed prohibitory orders in Bishramganj and adjoining areas following a disturbing sequence of events involving the alleged molestation of a tribal girl and retaliatory mob attacks that left at least six people injured, police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident began on Tuesday evening when a tribal girl, who is currently undergoing air hostess training in Guwahati, was traveling from Agartala to Bishramganj by bus. The girl reportedly faced molestation by a fellow passenger near Bishalgarh, prompting her to get off the bus and inform her parents.

Soon after, a group of local youths allegedly intercepted the bus at Bishramganj, physically assaulted passengers, and vandalized the vehicle, shattering windows and creating panic in the area. Police said that a total of five buses were attacked, resulting in injuries to five to six passengers.

“We have registered two specific FIRs—one related to the molestation allegation and the other regarding the violent mob attacks on bus passengers,” said Ajit Debbarma, Officer-in-Charge of Bishramganj Police Station. No arrests have been made as yet, he added.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha condemned both incidents and stated that prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in and around Bishramganj to prevent further unrest.

“We strongly condemn both the molestation and the retaliatory violence. It is unwise to give communal or emotional colour to such incidents. The police acted swiftly to contain the situation, and we believe the truth will emerge through a fair investigation,” CM Saha told reporters.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma described the developments in Bishramganj as “alarming” in a statement posted on social media.

“This is not about tribal or non-tribal. It is about a woman’s dignity being outraged, and such acts must not be tolerated, irrespective of community,” Debbarma said. He condemned the mob violence, emphasizing that vigilantism has no place in a civil society.

He further added, “I have personally spoken to the victim and her mother, and assured them full support. I also spoke to the DGP who assured me that the rule of law will prevail. Violence only divides; it never solves problems.”