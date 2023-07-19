Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on July 19 appealed to the karyakartas to create mass awareness of the development works that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government have undertaken for the benefit of the state and its people in a move to strengthen the organization.

During an organizational programme at Churai Bari Community Hall in Dharmanagar Sub-division of North district, the Chief Minister stated, “The developmental progress that is taking place across the country, as well as in the state, is possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



We must reach each and every household with information about PM Modi's development initiatives, and merely distributing leaflets won't suffice. We have always emphasized the strength of our booth, which can only be realized when we reach out to the people with information about these development works."



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Dr Saha further emphasized that previously corruption was rampant in various sectors, but under the leadership of PM Modi, the government is functioning transparently, and corruption has been significantly reduced.



“PM Modi's government is running transparently, and we are following the same principles in our government. Earlier, we heard about various scams, but now there is little room for corruption. There is no difference between Karyakartas, MLA and Ministers. A Karyakarta should be down to earth and have to be around common people. Karyakartas are representatives of the government and the party. We must carry forward the development works of the state government and PM Modi to the people," said the Chief Minister.

He added that the state's budget for 2023-24, amounting to Rs 27,654 crores, is designed to benefit people from every section of society.

“The budget includes around 13 schemes, with a significant focus on capital expenditure to attract investors and boost the economy. The region's abundant natural resources, including rubber, tea, and agar, make it an attractive destination for investment and development” he said.