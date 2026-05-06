Public-centric work key to BJP’s growth, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 6, said that public welfare and development-oriented governance remain central to the growth of the Bharatiya Janata Party, asserting that people will naturally support the party if it continues to work in their interest.

Addressing party leaders and workers after inaugurating the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mahabhibhajan 2026 in Agartala, Saha said the training initiative aims to strengthen the BJP’s organizational structure from the mandal level to the grassroots.

He said the programme, inspired by the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, seeks to build disciplined, capable, and people-oriented leadership across all levels of the organisation.

“Training has always been an integral part of the BJP and is conducted every year. This year too, the programme will begin at the mandal level, followed by district, state, and booth-level sessions,” Saha said.

He informed that the mandal-level training will cover seven subjects prepared by the central leadership, along with discussions on the developmental work undertaken by the state government. District-level sessions will include 12 subjects before progressing to the state-level training.

Emphasizing the party’s ideological foundation, Saha said BJP workers must prioritize the nation, society, and the welfare of the most marginalised sections before personal or party interests.

“We must think and work for the people. Only then will the public accept us,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said that party spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty has been appointed convener for this year’s training programme.