Public representatives must uphold transparency and accountability: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 27 said democracy can be strengthened only when public representatives uphold transparency, accountability and responsibility in the discharge of their duties and remain answerable to the people.

Addressing a seminar on the responsibility and accountability of public representatives in Agartala, the chief minister urged elected representatives at all levels to work with integrity. He emphasised that public representatives must listen to citizens and engage with them politely and respectfully, adding that humility, accessibility and a positive attitude are essential qualities for those entrusted with democratic responsibilities.

The conference, the first of its kind in Tripura, was held under the guidance of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and brought together public representatives from different tiers of governance.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, along with MLAs, ministers and representatives from zilla parishads, municipalities and nagar panchayats, attended the event.

The programme was organised by the Tripura Legislative Assembly with support from the CPA, a premier international organisation promoting parliamentary democracy.

Reiterating the vision of building a “New Tripura”, Chief Minister Saha called upon public representatives to rise above party lines and work collectively for the state’s development. He said transparency, dedication and accountability should remain guiding principles so that future generations remember today’s leaders with respect.

Speaking on the occasion, Harivansh Narayan Singh said democracy cannot function effectively without accountability. He stressed that public representatives must discharge their responsibilities through regional coordination, capacity building and well-planned legislative strategies. Singh added that greater awareness of government programmes would help representatives present their work more effectively before the public.

He further emphasised that development initiatives must reach the grassroots to ensure that the benefits of governance extend to all sections of society. Overall public welfare, he said, should remain the guiding principle, adding that economic prosperity can be achieved only through collective efforts, particularly in the context of the prevailing geopolitical situation.