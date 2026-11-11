Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 11 expressed confidence that the BJP would repeat its previous electoral performance in the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) polls, asserting that public trust in the party has been built through its work and efforts to address people's grievances.

Saha made the remarks while campaigning door-to-door for BJP candidate Ratna Datta in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) election.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that political acceptance and public confidence could only be earned through consistent work and efforts to address people's concerns.

"People accept us because we reach out to them through our work. My personal relationship or familiarity with someone is not important. What matters is work," he said.

Saha added that his government had not completed everything but was continuously trying to understand people's problems and stand by them.

Commenting on the response during the campaign, he said people were coming out voluntarily to express their support.

The Chief Minister also highlighted his personal connection with Ward No. 16, describing it as particularly close to his heart as his birthplace and the area where he grew up and worked.

He said he knew almost every household and resident in the ward and that regular interactions with people had strengthened their relationship.

Expressing confidence in the BJP's prospects across all 51 wards, Saha recalled that the party had won all 51 wards in the previous election and said it was confident of repeating the performance this time.

"Last year, we won all 51 wards, and this time too, we are confident," he said.