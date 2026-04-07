“Public will answer BJP’s ‘loot, violence’ at EVMs”: Congress MLA on Tripura's Dharmanagar by-poll

Former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on April 7, said that voters will respond against the BJP in the Tripura's Dharmanagar Assembly by-election, alleging a “reign of loot, unrest, and violence” under the current government.

Speaking during a campaign event in Dharmanagar, Roy Barman urged people to vote based on their experiences over the past several years of governance in both the state and at the Centre.

Campaigning for Congress candidate Chayan Bhattacharya, he appealed to voters to support the party, stating that public sentiment reflects dissatisfaction with the BJP’s rule.

Roy Barman alleged that democratic rights have been curtailed and said the people of Tripura are witnessing a decline in governance standards. He urged even BJP supporters to recognise what he described as a deviation in governance and vote for Congress to bring about change.

“We believe the public will give its answer through the EVMs,” he said, calling on voters to “teach the BJP a lesson” in the by-poll.

The by-election in Dharmanagar is scheduled as part of the ongoing electoral process in Tripura.