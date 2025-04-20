Tripura Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary Kiran Gitte on Sunday visited the flood-prone villages of Ballamukh and Ishan Chandranagar in South Tripura district and assured residents that flood management infrastructure projects in the area will be completed within three months.

Gitte’s visit aimed to assess the ground situation firsthand. He also held a meeting with senior government officials to review the progress of ongoing and pending works. The infrastructure in the region had suffered severe damage due to the unprecedented floods that hit the district last year.

Addressing the media, Gitte said, “During the budget session in February, Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha identified 43 critical locations across the state where urgent flood management work was required. While work has commenced in some areas, others are still in the pre-execution stage.”

To fast-track implementation in the flood-affected South Tripura region, Gitte announced that five additional engineers will be deployed. Furthermore, he confirmed that necessary work will also be undertaken on both the left and right banks of the Muhuri River to strengthen flood protection.

Concerns have recently heightened following remarks by Belonia MLA Dipankar Sen, who claimed that Bangladesh has begun construction of an 8-9 ft high embankment near Kalikapur, raising fears among Indian villagers in Uttar Belonia, Ballamukh, and Ishan Chandranagar about potential flood risks.