Uttarakhand CM assures arrest of all accused in Angel Chakma murder case: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on December 28, said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured him that all those involved in the murder of Angel Chakma, a resident of Tripura, will be arrested.

Angel Chakma (24), an MBA student from Nandanagar in West Tripura district, was allegedly attacked by a group of six people in Dehradun on December 9 after he objected to a racial slur. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Speaking to reporters at Hezamara in West Tripura district, Saha described the incident as tragic and unexpected. He said he had personally spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the case.

“I have already spoken to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, who was brutally assaulted in Dehradun. He has assured me that strict action is being taken,” Saha said.

According to Saha, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister informed him that five accused persons have already been arrested in connection with the case, while one accused remains absconding. He added that directions have also been issued by the central leadership to ensure justice for the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. In a social media post, Debbarma said he had spoken to the victim’s family and urged party workers, including members of the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), to support them during their time of grief.

The Youth Tipra Federation also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, demanding a fair, thorough and time-bound investigation and strict punishment for those responsible for the “heinous” crime.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with demands for swift justice and stronger action against racially motivated violence.