Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, en route to Mizoram for the upcoming November 7 Assembly elections, made a short halt at Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, where he met the state party figures, including state president Ashish Kumar Saha and former minister Sudip Roy Barman on Monday.

Barman, a member of the Congress Working Committee, informed reporters afterward, stating, "Rahul Gandhi arrived in Agartala via a special flight, proceeding to Mizoram by chopper. He is slated to return here tomorrow and depart for New Delhi from Agartala. He wanted to meet and so we came here and discussed pertinent matters. We delved into the party's organizational status in Tripura, and he took note of the local situation."

Furthermore, Barman revealed that Gandhi expressed intent to visit Tripura for a two-day stint following the conclusion of Assembly polls in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The tallying of votes is set for December 3.

MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, former All India Congress Committee member Baptu Chakraborty, Rakhu Das, and other prominent leaders were also in attendance at the airport.